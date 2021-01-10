'Agar Kisi Cheez Ko Dil Se Chaho toh Puri Kayant usse tumse milnane mein jut jaate hai' remember this dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan from Deepika Padukone debut film Om Shanti Om. And it seems Deepika's dreams have come true.

Bollywood's two most popular and super talented actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have signed a film together. Oh, yes, you heard that right!

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan come together for Fighter

Deepika Padukone and birthday boy Hrithik Roshan took to social media and shared their excitement and happiness with their lovely fans.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the movie and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride."

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

Fighter is the maiden film to be produced by Siddharth Anand's production company Marflix. Sharing his excitement about the same, Roshan further wrote in his post, "It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand's first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you, Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky (sic)!"

"Dreams really do come true," Deepika Padukone had reacted to the film announcement with Hrithik Roshan.

The makers released the announcement teaser and unveiled the release date of the film.

The video clip begins with Hrithik's intense voice-over, glazing gunshots followed by release date and cast and crew credit.

HR in the clips says, "Duniya Mein Mil Jayenge Aashiqui kaaye, par watan se hassen koi Sanam Nahi hota, Heero mein simatkar sonne se liptkar martey hai kaye par tirangae se khoobsurat koi kafan nai hota." This will surely give you goosebumps!

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action power-packed film Fighter starring HR and Deepika will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Celebs congratulated Deepika and Hrithik for their collaboration

Ranveer Singh commented, "Lit !!!" with multiple fire emojis. Check out Ranveer's reaction to Deepika's Fighter teaser:

Seeing the clip fans on social media had a meltdown.

Check out a few reactions.

Deepika and Hrithik Twitter banter kept fans guessing that something will be announced soon

As Hrithik turns 47 today (January 10), Deepika talked about "double celebration". To this, Hrithik replied with a silent emoji.

The cryptic Twitter posts began after Hrithik wished Deepika on her birthday on January 5. The 'War' actor had tweeted, "Happy Birthday, my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always."

Retweeting his post, Deepika wrote, "Thank You so much, HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...! @iHrithik."

Thank You so much HR!❤️



Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!???@iHrithik https://t.co/oD2belXkVi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021

On Sunday, Deepika replied to her post and tweeted, "Err....or Two!? #double #celebration." HR acknowledged it with a silent emoticon.

Walking down the memory lane

On December 1, 2019, after watching Hrithik Roshan's War, Deepika Padukone took to social media and compared Greek God with chocolate pastries. She wrote, "@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying... (sic)," followed by a drooling face emoji.

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!... Just Saying...

Post which, HR and Deepika were seen together at a party. The video of which was surfaced online. In the viral video, HR was seen feeding cake to Deepika.

Since then, fans of both the actors couldn't keep calm, and many of them said that they look adorable together, few of them requested them to come together for a film. One fan wrote, "I think you two make the hottest and the cutest couple."

With this piece of the amazing announcement, we are sure that fans are sure elated!

On the work front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'War'. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Shakun Batra's next untitled directorial, and will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan'. She has also signed on the dotted line for an epic saga co-starring Prabhas.