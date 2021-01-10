Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is monikered as Greek God. He is the only celebrity who has been accorded with this title. Known for his chiselled physique, height, green eyes, and incessant good looks undoubtedly make him one of the hottest men in India and globally.

The talented actor is a divine dancer, fitness freak, doting father and pet lover. The multi-talented persona has a career spanning of 21 years, over two decades, and HR has wowed us with his versatility, impeccable acting and expressive eyes. The actor has donned several roles with panache and has garnered fans of all age group.

Hrithik's undying connect with his fans worldwide on social media makes him one of the most humble and down-to-earth actors in B-Town. Even during exceptional circumstances in lockdown, Hrithik entertained his fans and kept giving them sweet treats with his handsome selfies on Instagram.

As the actor turns 47 on January 10 (today), let's take a look at his incredible, awe-inspiring journey, fascinating facts, his fitness regime, how his fans celebrate his birthday on social media, and some of his grooviest track and the biggest announcement that we have been waiting for.

Deepika and Hrithik in a film together: Oh hell yeah...

Fascinating facts of the Greek God of Bollywood that will make you jaw drop

Hrithik and Deepika have teamed up together for a film titled 'Fighter'. As per reports," Hrithik Roshan plays the role of an air force officer. However, Deepika's role has been kept under wraps. The film promises to be high on action and drama. Reportedly, Fighter is expected to go on floors in December 2021."

The much-awaited film will be announced tomorrow (Sunday, January 10) on Hrithik Roshan's birthday.

We surely can't keep calm for the official announcement!

And now, here's a birthday treat for his ardent fans. Fascinating facts of HR that we bet you didn't know!

Hrithik Roshan is not his real name

Hrithik Roshan's actual name is Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath.

Hrithik attended the Bombay Scottish School. He later attended Sydenham College for doing B.Com. He had a crush on a girl called Dimple, 2 years senior in his school.

The reason behind Hrithik's pet name Duggu

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's grandmother wanted a similar nickname for him as his father's (Guddu). According to DNA, she also wished for it to rhyme with Rakesh Roshan's nickname. Since Guddu pronounced backwards is Duggu, the father-son pair ended up becoming Guddu-Duggu.

Acting career

Before making his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. Hrithik Roshan has been a child artist. The Greek god of Bollywood started young at the age of six when his grandfather slyly cast the boy in the 1980 film Aasha, where he danced on the film's sets without his knowledge. Duggu, as his friends and family fondly call him, then played a large role in Bhagwaan Dada (1986). The film starred Rajinikanth and Sridevi. Hrithik played Rajini's adopted son in the film. He displayed his dance skills in this film and shared screen space with some of the industry's biggest names. Hrithik's role was as big as his father's in Bhagwaan Dada, and he played a pivotal role in the film.

His first salary

Hrithik got his 1st salary Rs 100 when he was 9-years-old from his grandfather J Om Prakash for a film called Aasha for which he danced with Jeetendra.

Fifth Bollywood celebrity to get a wax statue

Following an elite list of Bollywood actors, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan became the fifth Indian celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

He quit smoking after reading a book

Like most actors – or smokers in general – Hrithik wanted to quit smoking for a long time, but couldn't do it. However, it was a book, Easy Way To Stop Smoking by Alan Carr, which actually helped him get rid of the habit. He told HT, "I wanted to give up smoking. I tried quitting five times before and failed. I tried nicotine patches and other methods, but nothing worked. I wanted to kick the habit, so I began researching how to. I spoke to people who had quit, went online and read articles, saw testimonials of people on YouTube... I kept checking, and then finally I came across this book Alan Carr's Easy Way To Stop Smoking, I ordered that book and the day I finished the book was the day I smoked my last ciggie".

Certified scuba diver

As per TOI reports, Hrithik Roshan is a certified scuba diver in real life While his character, Arjun in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is scared of water.

Hrithik received 30000 marriage proposals on Valentine's day 2000 from his fans

In 2000, when he made his debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the film broke all records and swept all the major awards that year. Since Hrithik had become an overnight sensation, his fan base increased, and girls across the country were swooning for him. It is said that on Valentine's Day that year, he received 30000 marriage proposals. Hrithik, who loves to perform his own stunts.

Hrithik loves cats and dogs

When HR was perplexed on how to introduce his boys to SRK!

Actor Hrithik Roshan was left confused over introducing Shah Rukh Khan to his kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Hrithik once took to Twitter to share, "Dilemma! Didn't know how to introduce @iamsrk to my boys! Too cool for uncle, full name, 1st name- not respectful. Man of love- too long! Need help. Ideas?" [sic] Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted that he was happy to see Hrithik and his sons. "Happy to see Lil Hrithiks with their dad on the way for a holiday," [sic] he wrote.

Battery died on trimmer so part of Raees still on face. Happy to c lil Hrithiks with their dad on way for a holiday. pic.twitter.com/8QdeWoXTuR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2015

Hrithik's love for fitness has not faded

His dedication to fitness has only gone upwards. His fit and fine body is an example of just that. Whether it's him breaking the internet with his workout videos or setting the screen on fire with his moves, the 46-year-old actor has proven that age is nothing but just a number to him.

Hotness alert: Girls.. let's take a look at his shirtless pictures that are totally drool-worthy

Fans wish Hrithik Roshan a happy birthday on Twitter.

Dhoom Machale..it's HR's birthday! Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving!!

The handsome hunk shares his birthday with his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Kalki Koechlin.

Team IBTimes wishes Hrithik Roshan a very Happy and Joyful Birthday!