Farhan Akhtar is a multifaceted persona, not only is he an impeccable actor but also an immensely profound writer, director, songwriter, singer and ace Producer. And the founder- MARD initiative.

Farhan Akhtar, son of India's renowned poet, lyricist, and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar, has penned storyline and songs for many films. Interestingly, Farhan portrayed the character of a poet and a lyricist in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. His character Imran in the film helmed many beautiful poems that were actually written by Javed Akhtar. Farhan was dearly loved for his portrayal of a young writer in the film.

One of the more prominent sides of the actor is the one he inherits from his father Javed Akhtar, a poet. However, he started sharing his poetry with his fans just a few years back. And during the lockdown, the actor penned and recited some beautiful poetries. On the occasion of his 47th birthday, let's take a look at some of his heart touching poems crooned, helmed and recited by Farhan that will leave us wanting for more.

Farhan Akhtar recited a poem amidst COVID-19 lockdown:

The poem is known as Toh Zinda ho tum - Corona version. Toh Zinda Ho Tum is also a popular poem of the actor from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Many celebrities replied to the post, including Hrithik Roshan who was also seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Hrithik Roshan commented 'Light-hearted yet heavy' on the post.

Yeh Jaane Kaisa Raaz Hai

Farhan writes about unrequited love:

Mere Hone Pe Mujhe Yakeen Hogaya

Vohi Mard Hai

Farhan Akhtar campaigns against Domestic Violence through his NGO 'Mard'.

Farhan Akhtar best poems in ZNMD

Toh Zinda Ho Tum

The of Zinda Ho Tum, in the poem where he inspires one to live a spontaneous life.

"Dilon mein tum apni betaabiyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum, nazar mein khwabon ki bijliyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum ... hawa ke jhokon ke jaise aazad rehno seekho, tum ek dariya ke jaise lehron mein behna seekho ... har ek lamhe se tum milo khole apni baahen, har ek pal ek naya samha dekhe yeh nigaahen ... joh apni aankhon mein hairaaniyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum, dilon mein tum apni betaabiyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum"

Dil Akhir Tu Kyun Rota Hai

"Jab jab dard ka baadal chaya, jab gham ka saaya lehraya, jab aasoon palkon tak aya, jab yeh tanha dil ghabraya ... humne dil ko yeh samjhaya, dil aakhir tu kyun rota hai ...duniya mein yunhi hota hai .yeh joh gehre sannate hai, waqt ne sabko hi baante hai ... thoda gham hai sabka qissa, thodi dhoop hai sabka hissa ... aankh teri bekaar hi namm hai, har pal ek naya mausam hai ... kyun tu aise pal khota hai, dil aakhir tu kyun rota hai."

Celebs who wished Farhan on his special day:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who has shared screen space with Farhan in Dil Dhadakne Do, also sent her love and good wishes to the actor on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka penned a sweet note to the birthday boy and also shared a still from the film.

Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday! Wishing you lots of love and luck." Farhan also was all hearts for Anushka and her wish.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Katrina Kaif

Farhan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-actor Katrina Kaif wrote on warm birthday greeting on social media that read, "Happiest birthday @faaroutakhtar wish u the best one ever."

Mommy to be Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture of Farhan on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @faroutakhtar."

Lady Love Shibani Dandekar's loving post is aww-dorbale

Sharing a stunning picture from their vacation, Shibani Dandekar described the actor as the "love of her life, her best friend, her ludo partner" and dedicated a special note to him. The photo features the couple happily posing for the camera after taking a dip in the ocean. "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn't know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all... you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known."

Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project

Farhan is best known for his role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Karthik calling Karthik, Farhan will be seen in Toofan, which is a sports-based film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. This will be Farhan's second movie with the director after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan Akhtar is at his career-high with his production ventures including the film Gully Boy, the TV Series Made In Heaven and Inside Edge.

