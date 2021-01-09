Farah Khan Kunder is a woman of substance, she is undoubtedly one of the top choreographers we have in Bollywood. She has given some memorable signature steps to Bollywood actors that are still loved by fans. She, later on, went on to make her career in direction, and now is one of the maverick filmmaker's we have in Bollywood.

Not only this, she hosts talk shows, she judges reality shows. On the personal front, Farah is a mother to three wonderful kids, a dutiful wife and one of the wittiest person on social media. Well, if all this is not enough, she never shies away from voicing out her opinion.

On the occasion of her 54th birthday lets take you through her incredible journey in Bollywood, top song choreographed by her, her besties in B-town and a lot more.

Rags to riches story

Farah does not come from a privileged background. Farah's journey can rightly be called a 'riches to rags' story. In one of her interviews, Farah revealed, "My father was wealthy, and we use to have parties and all the stars use to come home, but then there was one film, which my father made, and that was Aisa Bhi Hota Hai, where he had put all his money, and it failed on a Friday morning. And from there to my father's death, he died with just 30 rupees in his pocket. I had to run and ask for money for his funeral."

She has choreographed more than 100 songs in her long career, but she hasn't taken a formal dance degree.

In one of her interview, Farah said, "I regret that I have never learned any form of dance officially, which does hinder me."

Her first break

Her big break in the Bollywood came when Saroj Khan walked out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Farah, who was assisting Mansoor Khan, got her first break in the movie. Her song 'Pehla Nasha' became a love anthem of that time.

Did you know Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are Farah Khan's first cousins?

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his sister Zoya Akhtar are Farah's first cousins. Farah's mother, Menaka Irani, is the sister of screenwriter Honey Irani (Farhan's mom) and former child actor Daisy Irani.

And do you know both Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar share their birthdate!

B-town besties

Farah Khan has a ton of good companions in B Town. SRK and Farah are best of buddies. She is also great companions with Boman Irani, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others.

Farah, the maverick filmmaker

After her successful stint in choreography, Farah spread her wings further and took up direction. On April 30, 2004, Farah's directorial debut 'Mai Hoon Na' released. She became the first-ever female director to be nominated for Filmfare Best Director Award.

Love is timeless: Power couple Farah Khan and Shrish Kunder.

Farah got married to Shirish Kunder when she was in her 40s'.Farah and Shrish give us timeless marriage goals! Long live the power couple

Fun fact:

Did you know that there was a time that she wanted to marry Karan Johar? But Karan rejected her proposal.

During an earlier appearance on the chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat, hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Karan said that Farah was interested in him at one point - 'bohot koshish ki thi mere saath (she pursued me a lot)'.

When they were shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland, Farah landed up at Karan's hotel room at an ungodly hour, he revealed. "Beech raat ko, Ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai... Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme Karta hai woh hoon (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy's room claiming that there is a ghost in her room... Am I an idiot to fall for it)?" he said.

Farah revealed that she once asked Karan to marry him, but he rejected her proposal. "There was a technical problem. Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss 'TV ko off hi kar do'. That is why Maine bol diya no (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let's turn off this TV. That is why I said no)."

Let's take a look at few songs choreographed by Farah Khan.

This is how B-town made her birthday special!

Sania Mirza pens a beautiful birthday wish for bestie.

Sonu Sood's heartfelt birthday wish for Farah Khan.

Team IBTimes, India wishes Farah Khan Kunder a very Happy and rocking birthday!