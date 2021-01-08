We all love watching Yash onscreen. The sandalwood actor is known for his impeccable acting skills, pouplar for his masculine body and charismatic persona. The handsome hunk from Bengaluru has come a long way.

As his name goes, Yash or Naveen Kumar Gowda has has become a nationwide sensation after KGF chapter 1's stupendous success at the box-office. KGF is considered the costliest project ever made in Kannada cinema. Chapter 1 of 'Kolar Gold Fields' was released to a rousing reception from the global audience, especially in the Hindi & Telugu speaking states. And now on the occasion of Yash's birthday, the makers have unveiled the teaser of KGF's grand sequel starring Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

On the occasion of the actor's 35th birthday, IBTimes India brings you Yash's awe-inspiring journey of sandalwood's 'Rocking Star', the teaser of KGF Chapter 2, Yash's message for his ardent fans, Raveena Tondon's heartfelt birthday wish for the star and much more.

Early life

Yash's birth name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. Hailing from a small town in Hassan district of Karnataka, Yash was born into a typical middle-class family with his father working as a bus driver in KSRTC transport service. Soon after wrapping up his education in Mysore, he moved to Bengaluru and joined the popular Benaka theatre troupe formed by renowned dramatist BV Karanath.

During the pre-release event of KGF, SS Rajamouli said, "I was amazed after knowing that Yash is the son of a bus driver. I'm told that his father insists on continuing with his profession even today since it is the point from where his son became a household name. To me, Yash's father is the real star more than the actor."

First break

After learning the nuances of acting in his theatre stint, Yash started his showbiz journey with the TV serial 'Nanda Gokula' followed by a couple more soap operas in Kannada. His first celluloid appearance took place in a cameo in the 2007 film 'Jambada Hudugi'. For his second film itself, Naveen Kumar bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actor in 'Moggina Manasu'. Surprisingly, his real wife Radhika Pandit is the leading lady of the film.

How he became a sandalwood star

After featuring in films like 'Rocky', 'Kallara Santhe' and 'Gokula', Yash got his first break as a solo hero with 'Modalasala' in 2010. In 2014, 'Mr. And Mrs Ramachari' starring Radhika Pandit as the leading lady became one of Kannada cinema's highest-grossing films and the fifth consecutive super-hit for the Rocking Star.

Love and marriage

Yash and Radhika Pandit started as on-screen pair, but their reel life relationship turned into a lifetime in no time. Despite head over heels in love, the couple was tight-lipped about their relationship. After a secret engagement in Goa, the marriage became official in Bengaluru wherein Yash had openly invited everyone from Karnataka for their reception at Bangalore Palace. The star duo is blessed with a daughter and a son.

Do you know Yash is a singer?

He turned singer for two of his movies; Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Masterpiece, for which he sang the songs 'Annthamma' and 'Annange Love Aagidhe'.

Noble deeds by Yash

Yash and Radhika jointly started Yasho Marga Foundation. It aims at helping needy people. Reportedly the couple had invested Rs 4 crore for rejuvenating lakes in Koppal district.

Rocking star Yash dons the prestigious title of GQ 50 Most Influential Young Indians.

Yash's fitness regime

The actor loves to stay fit and has a consistent gym routine. For KGF 2, the actor did a strenuous workout that has been doubled into different sets of exercises. His daily regime comprises hour-long cardio, followed by weight training and ab workout. The routine does not just end there, and the actor wraps up the morning routine with another session of cardio, which is followed by an evening round.

The reigning superstar isn't restricted to acting as he grooms budding writers into directors and partakes in every discussion including fights, dance and music.

KGF 2 teaser leaked on Thursday night

The teaser for KGF: Chapter 2, which was slated to release on Friday, Jan. 8 on the occasion of actor Yash's birthday, was unveiled on Thursday night, 13 hours ahead of schedule.

The film team took to their social media to share the link to the teaser and spoke about how they had to alter their plans, but are happy that fans are getting to see it earlier.

The film's executive producer Karthik Gowda unveiled the teaser on Twitter

Teaser review:

By looking at the teaser, we can determine that KGF 2 is grander, larger than life, and Yash's high octane action sequences are worth watching.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of Yash ( Rocky) stepping up his attack's intensity against his enemies. In the video, he single-handedly takes down the enemy camp with his machine gun.

The makers seem to have only gotten bold and ambitious with the second instalment in the KGF franchise. The scale and intensity of KGF 2 are jaw-dropping. The teaser ramps up excitement around his movies.

Well, do not miss the glimpse of actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in KGF chapter 2.

The project marks the debut of actor Sanjay Dutt in Kannada films, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. Prashanth Neel has directed the film.

KGF: Chapter 2 teaser with Yash's powerful message

In a video, Yash told fans, "There are a few noble souls who have chosen to leak the teaser, I am not sure what was the reason, and I will not worry about that either. I wish them well. But, I know that many of you had made extensive plans tomorrow in tandem with the teaser release time. I offer our apologies, and please do watch our teaser and support us and wish us well. This is just the teaser, and there is an entire film that awaits you."

Raveena Tandon's cute birthday wish for Yash!

Check out how fans reacted to the leaked teaser of Yash's KGF Chapter 2

Team IBTimes India, wishes Yash a very Happy Birthday!