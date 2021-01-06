Punjab da Munda, sadda Diljit turns 37 today (January 6). Diljit Dosanjh is a prolific actor, singer, musician, fashionista but a true blur entertainer, in 'reel' life and real life. From being a common man with dreams in his eyes to now a social media sensation too, Diljit Dosanjh has come certainly carved a niche for himself.

After being in the entertainment business for almost a decade, Diljit is still one of the most bankable, priced and precious actor-singer we have in showbiz.

As Dilijit Doshanjh aka G.O.A.T turns a year older, let's look at some of his lesser-known facts, his fashion evolution over the years and some fantastic cooking tips by him.

He was born as Daljit Singh

He was born Daljit Singh. He released his first album titled Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004, post which he changed his name to Diljit. Reportedly, a producer asked him to change his name from Daljit to Diljit to make him stand out as a new artist. Years later when the people of Dosanjh Kalan village, settled in large numbers in Canada's British Columbia, feted him, he added the village name as a surname.

He started singing in Gurudwara.

Diljit started singing at a very young age. Even when he was just a teen, he started singing Gurbani at local gurudwaras.

Diljit Dosanjh performed for the first time on stage in his "underwear aur banyan (briefs and vest)"?

On Koffee With Karan, the actor-singer disclosed that Master Saleem had come to perform in his village when he was young. Diljit was put on stage and asked to entertain the crowd until the evening's star attraction arrived at the venue. He revealed that he forgot the rest of the song after singing two lines, but the villagers applauded him anyway.

He has an NGO

In 2013 on his birthday, Diljit launched Saanjh Foundation - an NGO for the underprivileged, which contributes to orphanages and nursing homes.

Martial status: Married, single or doesn't wish to disclose?

Several media reports state that he is married and has a son. But he refuses to talk about his personal life. In an interview, Diljit mentioned that he didn't want his family to face his work's consequences to keep them away from the limelight.

Awards and rewards

Diljit has won 7 Brit Asia TV World Music Awards over the years. One for Kharku, Back 2 Basics and Proper Patola respectively. Two for Patiala Peg and one for Do you know and CON.FI.DEN.TIAL each.

First turbaned Sikh to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Diljit is also the first turbaned Sikh to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Aukaat Ghat Te Kirpa Zyada ????



Dosanjh Kalan Ton @MadameTussauds @tussaudsdelhi



Wah Maalka Terian Tu Jaaney ????



FIRST Turbaned SIKH to Have Wax Figure at #MadameTussauds



LOVE MY FANS ?????? pic.twitter.com/8wSixWF4Rd — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 28, 2019

Diljit is always in Vogue.

Diljit has two clothing brands under his name, 'Urban Pendu', and 'WEARED 6...'

Diljit's heart beats only for Kylie Jenner.

Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Do You Know inspired by Kylie Jenner. A fan had taken to his Twitter and pointed out that in his song Do you Know is he is secretly admiring reality TV star, Kylie Jenner. After looking at this tweet, Diljit had responded to the fan and had expressed that it is not a secret and admitted that the song was written admiring her. Take a look

Diljit Dosanjh's no-kissing clause in his contract

According to a media portal, Diljit's contract two main clauses in his contract. One is he will not do any kissing or intimate scenes in the film. And the second clause is that he will not crack any jokes on the Sikh community as it is a very sensitive topic.

Funny IGTV's by DIljit that will leave you in splits

Well, let's take a look at Diljit's super expensive coset that will make you fall in love with his jackets, bags and shoes forever!

As per reports, Diljit loves Balenciaga clothes and fanny packs or messenger bags as he loves to tie them around his waist. At times he also wears the i bag around his neck! Do you know how much does his bags cost? It costs INR 59,000 approximately.

Well, his birthday is certainly incomplete without some amazing bhangra numbers. Let's take a look at some of his best songs that will make you hit the dance floor instantly!

Team IBTimes, wishes Diljit Dosanjh a very Happy and fun-tastic birthday!