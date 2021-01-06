Ace music composer and singer AR Rahman is a musical genius, he is an inspiration for India's budding music stars and has his impact internationally. Known for her soulful voice and soothing music, he is lovingly monikered as 'The Mozart Of Madras'.

Rahman has sung and composed in several languages. His music is an amalgamation of the classical beats, upbeat rhythm, meaningful lyrics and everything that calms the listeners.

On the occasion of AR Rahman turning 54 today (January 6), IBTimes India brings you some lesser-known fascinating facts about the musical genius that will make your jaw drop.

Born Hindu but embraced Islam

AR Rahman was born in a Hindu family. His birth name is A.S. Dileep Kumar. When he was 23, he met his spiritual Guru Qadri Islam and embraced Islam. His full name is Allah Rakha Rahman.

Wonder kid

AR Rahman was seen in Doordarshan's Wonder Baloon as a kid. Over there he garnered a lot of fame as the kid who could play four keyboards at once.

Debut work

Rahman made his debut as a music composer in the 1992 film Roja by Mani Ratnam after which there was no looking back for him. Rahman has given several hit tracks, including Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Saathiya, Slum Dog Millionaire, Raanjhana and Yuva.

The maestro has a street named after him!

To honour the legendary music composer-singer, AR Rahman, a street in Markham, Ontario, Canada, was named after him.

Awards and rewards

Besides winning two Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire, AR Rahman was nominated for Oscars for his 2011 film 127 Hours. This was AR Rahman's second collaboration with filmmaker Danny Boyle after Slumdog Millionaire. Based on a true story, the movie starred James Franco.

Hollywood dreams

Apart from Bollywood songs, he also composed the songs for many Hollywood films including 127 Hours and Lord Of War. The singer-composer has bagged many prestigious awards including four national awards, two academy awards, two Grammy awards, a BAFTA awards, a Golden Globe award, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and sixteen Filmfare Awards south. The musician has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in 2010 by the Government of India.

AR Rahman turned director with the virtual reality film, Le Musk. In April 2017, the movie was shown at the 'NAB', Las Vegas in a room with multi-sensory 'Voyager' chairs. It is yet to get a release in India.

Rahman composed a special song for India release of Avengers Endgame

AR Rahman composed a special song for the India release of the highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame. It was released in the presence of Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who was in India to promote the film.

Did you know apart from being a musical maestro he is also a philanthropist?

Apart from music, his notable humanitarian and philanthropy acts for beneficial causes and supporting charities is invaluable. The ace musician has a non-profit organization registered under FCRA. In 2009, Indian musician A R Rahman was able to raise funds for disaster relief and provide education for poor children in India. Khatija Rahman is the director of this foundation.

Take a look at some of the soulful musical track crooned and composed by him

Tweeple trend #HappyBirthdayARRahman to wish the music legend

Rahman's birthday is no less than a festival. A pool of his fans took over Twitter to pen down heartfelt birthday wishes for the Oscar winner. From sharing some of his best songs to his musical achievement, netizens are currently trending #HappyBirthdayARRahman.

Happy Birthday to the Musical Maestro,Isai Puyal Legend King Of Music AR Rahman.

Thank you for all the lovely music & moments you keep giving us Sir ❤️ @arrahman

Wishes From @dulQuer Fans?♥️



#happybirthdayarrahman #arrahman#DulquerSalmaan @dulQuer#Kurup pic.twitter.com/txHVHmX84u — DQ FANS CLUB OFFICIAL ❁ (@DQFCOfficial) January 6, 2021

Happy Birthday Legend AR Rahman ?✨The Best Music Director Ever ♥️@arrahman ✨ pic.twitter.com/UFCzbZHavn — Edwin Raj (@EdwinRaj0801) January 5, 2021

Happy birthday to the musical storm that never rests, @arrahman. What would the world be without your music? May you continue. #HappyBirthdayARRahman #HBDARRahman pic.twitter.com/2nKV1knA33 — George (@VijayIsMyLife) January 5, 2021

Team IBTimes, wishes AR Rahman a very Happy and musical Birthday!