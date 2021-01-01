When we talk about Vidya Balan, the first thing that comes in our mind is entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. Vidya is undoubtedly one of the most elegant, effervescent, gorgeous, headstrong, versatile Bollywood actors. Vidya has broken the male-dominated cinema cult by delivering two back-to-back women-centric movies: The Dirty Picture and Kahani. The actor paved her way to success by sheer hard work and perseverance.

As the actor turns 42 today, let's look at some of the actors' fascinating facts that will make your jaws drop.

Early life

Vidya Balan was born in Chembur, Mumbai and belonged to a Tamil family. She grew up admiring the acting and dancing skills of Shabana Azmi and Madhuri Dixit. She was just 16 years old when she featured in the Ekta Kapoor's show 'Hum Paanch' as Radhika.

Vidya has a Master degree in Sociology

The polished actress that Vidya is, she did Masters in sociology before entering the showbiz world. She attended St. Xavier's College, for a bachelor's degree in sociology and later completed a master's degree from the University of Mumbai.

Vidya's career

Vidya was highly praised for her two movies 'The Dirty Pictures' and 'Kahaani'. The two such movies brought out the real actor in Vidya. Her dialogue "Filmein Sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai ... entertainment, entertainment, entertainment ... aur main entertainment hoon" made her famous on the silver screen in 2011."

Hobbies and interests

Vidya loves to read books. She is a voracious reader and especially likes reading author Paulo Coelho. She loves to be around people. She believes that her personality changes when she is with people.

Vidya believes in the supreme power of the universe

Vidya has always put out her desires and believes in the Universe. She says:

I think when someone wants something they should put out their desires and let it go and then forget about it. The Universe will make things happen for you. If you hold on to your desires you're not giving it a chance to grow and manifest.

Dream role

Vidya desires to play the legendary actor, Charlie Chaplin on screen. She loved Sridevi as a Charlie Chaplin in 'Mr India', and she would love to attempt Charlie Chaplin.

This is how Vidya is celebrating her birthday.

As said to Hindustan Times, Vidya said:

This year obviously we won't have a party, it'll just be family because no one feels safe stepping out and then curfew and a limited number of people, all of that is there."It's going to be a different start to the year, but I think there's great hope, that the year will be kinder and I feel that's what we're hoping for. Every time I hear people say, 'Oh my god how much more this world will take from us', I think my sentiment is not that. I know what people mean when they say that because it has been a tough one. But I really feel that for me, a new year will be gentler and kinder on us.

Last year, Vidya had an OTT release with Shakuntala Devi, a short film Natkhat and she also shot for her film, Sherni amid the pandemic.

Sharing her view on the same, she was quoted as:

We were trying to do all that we could to normalise the situation. I don't think we can do that. I shot for Sherni. I started the film before the pandemic, finished it when things opened up and I'm very proud to say that we didn't have a single Covid case. That wasn't easy, to follow so many protocols while working. That's why I say resilience. Ab kaam ho raha hai toh hum kaam karenge, whatever it takes, mask peheke kaam karenge.

Vidya is one of the only actresses who has worn the elegant drape in such a way that none of her contemporaries has. She is one of these actors who has got saree in vogue once again. From wearing gorgeous and elegant Kanjeevaram silks to picking up stunning handloom pieces from affordable handloom brands to chiffon sarees to designer brands, the actress's sartorial choices are for everyone.

Let's take a look at her saree collection, and we bet you can't take your eyes off!

Team IBTimes wishes 'Entertainment' queen Vidya Balan a very Happy and joyful Birthday!

