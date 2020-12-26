Vikram Vedha starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi was a blockbuster at the box office after its release in 2017. The film was widely appreciated by fans and critics. The film had set a new benchmark for the cop and gangster story in Kollywood.

It was revealed last year that the film will be remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan. However, Aamir Khan had recently walked out of the project for unknown reasons.

Hrithik Roshan steps in

Ever since Aamir Khan's exit from the remake, it remained anybody's guess but now reports said that the makers had roped in Hrithik Roshan to reprise Vedha's (Vijay Sethupathi) role in the film and Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Vikram (Madhavan) as per the original plan.

Vijay Sethupathi's role in the film was the most appreciated role by fans, and there was a lot of speculation as to who will reprise the role. Shah Rukh Khan was also considered for the role by the makers but things didn't materialize back then.

Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi had won many awards for their performance in the film including the Filmfare award for the Best Actor award and the best actor (Critics-Male). The remake will be helmed by Pushkar- Gayathri who had directed the original film and is expected to go on floors in Hindi soon.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan has his kitty full with films such as Krrish 4, and Sidharth Anand's Fighters and War 2. Saif Ali Khan is prepping up for his next OTT release -- Tandav which will hit the streaming platform Amazon Prime on January 15, 2021. He will also be seen in Go Goa Gone 2 which is a sequel to the 2013 film, directed by Dinesh Vijan.