Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is currently gearing up for the release of his film Master with Thalapathy Vijay directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor has many interesting projects in his kitty, the latest buzz is that he will be soon seen making his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor.

A Web series with Shahid Kapoor?

Vijay Sethupathi has off late become a busy person who has multiple projects lined up will be soon making his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor in a web series directed by DK and Raj. Vijay Sethupathi's career is on a high with multiple projects in Tamil and Telugu these days. The actor has Uppena in Telugu as well.

He was earlier reported to be playing an important part in Lal Singh Chadda with Aamir Khan. However, speculation has now risen that he might not be part of the film due to unknown reasons. The principal shooting of the web series is expected to begin in January, and Raj & DK, who made Family Man, are going to direct this multi-episode series. Although details about the show have been kept under wraps, the makers have promised that they are going to portray Vijay Sethupathi in a never before seen role.

Incidentally, this series will also mark Vijay Sethupathi's foray into a nation-wide OTT platform, and his debut will undoubtedly be eagerly awaited by his fans and admirers. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers.