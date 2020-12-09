Fans were much delighted for Aamir Khan collaborating with South superstar Vijay Sethupati for the 2020s most anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' but as per the latest reports, Aamir Khan has dropped Sethupati from the film as he was not happy with Vijay's commitment to losing weight and getting in shape for the role. He failed to "shed" the extra kilos, the snippet stated and instead Aamir chose and shot with actor Manav Vij for the part.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and Sethupathi was offered to play the role of Aamir's best friend. While everything was locked and Sethupati had himself confirmed it, a Mumbai Mirror report now reveals that the south superstar has been dropped.

Sethupati was slated to play the role of Gump's friend

While there has been no confirmation from Aamir or Vijay on this development, its definitely a bummer for fans who expected to see the two talented stars onscreen together. Sethupati was slated to play the role of Gump's friend Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue played by actor Mykelti Williamson.

Meanwhile, in October, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is starring opposite Aamir in the film wrapped up her portions of the shoot. The actress flew to Chandigarh for a brief schedule and even shared a picture with Aamir on Instagram.