Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is pregnant with her second baby is often seen posting pictures and videos of her son Taimur Ali Khan and her girl gang keeping her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life.

The actor who joined social media has often been targeted by the trollers. However, one of the downsides of being on social media is the trolling that comes with it and even Kareena has faced the same a few months ago.

Now, in a recent interview with The Quint, the actor said people trolling celebs are just bored sitting at home and a lot of them may be without jobs.

Kareena was recently trolled when she completed 20 years in the movie business and expressed her thoughts over those attacking 'nepotistic stars.' In a recent interview with Quint Kareena spoke it out how she was been judged on letting out her thoughts. Kareena also revealed that the pandemic must be one of the reasons that made people sit idle without jobs to troll others.

Further, she shared that one can see trolling as an attempt of people who are 'bored' and just want to say something. Not just this, she claimed that if trolling someone makes people happy, then it's okay.

She said, "I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people's minds and we have a lot of time on our hands. So people are just over-discussing, over-analysing, over-trolling things. Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, a lot of people are without jobs." Further, she said that she is there to spread peace and positivity and hoped that people don't get into each other's space. The actress said, "The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others' hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it."

Currently, Kareena is spending time in Dharamshala with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Bebo keeps sharing pictures from her vacay on social media. On the work front, she will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.