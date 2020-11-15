Bollywood's Diwali celebration was a low year this year owing to the ongoing pandemic. Most of them didn't celebrate it like they used to do it every year. A lot of celebs had a working Diwali.

Its been over a week, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor are shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. To celebrate Diwali, Kareena Kapoor along with Taimur Ali Khan and Malaika Arora arrived in Dharamshala.

Many photos and videos from their quite Dharamshala Diwali are doing around on social media.

Taimur enjoys a walk with Kareena-Saif, Arjun-Malaika in Dharamshala

On the eve of Diwali evening, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun, Saif and Arjun along with Baby Tim were seen walking on the streets of Dharamshala.

An onlooker happened to spot Kareena-Saif, Arjun-Malaika taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala but it's Taimur who caught everyone's attention with his loud voice. Wearing a red jacket and walking hand-in-hand with his 'abba' Saif, Taimurwas enjoying his walk. While walking a lot of onlookers were clicking and recording the video, seeing this Baby Tim said, " No Photo", leaving Saif and others amused.

Ever since Baby Tim was born, he has been papped. The kid isn't new to this culture, but certainly, he must have heard his parents or others saying, "No photos please", and has grasped it.

Check out the viral video.

The video was shared first on Filmfare's Instagram handle.

Netizens quiz Saif and others why they are not wearing a mask? Is the pandemic over?

Check out the comments below.

This is how Kareena and Malaika are enjoying a cosy time in Dharamshala with their respective partners.

Kareena had shared a beautiful boomerang with Saif and Taimur sitting by the bonfire to wish everyone a happy Diwali. That's when Malaika had dropped a comment on the post demanding credit for the video.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant and is due next year.