Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are probably in the best phase of their life right now. Not only are they professionally at their peak but are also quite happy personally. After giving the nation the adorable Taimur Ali Khan, the couple is expecting their second child in early 2021. Saif and Kareena recently visited Pataudi Palace and spent some relaxing, quality time there.

Much to everyone's disappointment and surprise, Saif Ali Khan is not averse to the idea of settling down in Pataudi Palace after the birth of their second child. He added that the couple could keep shuffling between Mumbai and Pataudi with Pataudi as their base. However, the only roadblock would be some good schools nearby for Taimur and the little one. Talking to Mumbai Mirror about settling down in Pataudi, Saif said, "I can, and it would be a good life. I'd garden, swim, cook, read, be around the family, and have a few friends over once in a while. It's what I have been doing for the longest time. And we have an apartment in Mumbai, so we can fly out there for work. We just need some good schools around."

In the same interview, Saif also spoke about how he feels this is the best age to have and raise kids. Saying that he can't wait for the second child, Saif said that when one is young they are concerned with oneself more and focus more on their career. However, once one is settled there is a lot of patience too along with love. He added, "And for me there's nothing better than waking up in my country home and spending a Sunday reading in a large bed, surrounded by my wife, kids and dogs."

Saif's decision to fly off to Pataudi Palace during the time when Sara Ali Khan was being grilled by the NCB had raised many eyebrows. Some had even said that Saif was intentionally distancing himself from the media spotlight and had left Sara to fight this battle on her own. However, he had later rubbished the rumours and said that he will always be there whenever his kids need him.