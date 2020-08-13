It was on Karan Johar's couch where the whole nation got to see the sensuous chemistry and the unbreakable bond Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have had. It was the duo's initial few appearances together and they did have a no holds barred conversation sipping through that coffee.

When Karan Johar asked whether Saif Ali Khan was turned on by his ladylove, Kareena Kapoor, Saif came up with an answer that no one was ready to hear. He said, "Ofcourse, I am. But, at night, normally what I see is not what you see or anyone else sees." When Karan prodded him to divulge further, Saif said, "Imagine some striped pajamas that kind of finish here (pointing to the knees) and an old t-shirt and a ponytail. And still stunning though."

Kareena's peculiar habits

Not the one to stop, when Karan Johar said that Kareena has some particularly odd traits, Saif totally agreed. He revealed, "She looks at herself in the mirror at crucial moments. And she smiles at herself which I have never seen before. So I was surprised. The first time we were stepping out together, she stopped and she smiled. So I said 'what are you doing?' and she said, 'people are going to see me smiling, so I just wanted to see..".

The baggage

Talking about being over and done with the baggage that they both were bringing into the relationship, Saif Ali Khan had said, "It feels really good. I feel she's always been wonderful and I had never gone out with or been an actress before who is currently working as the same time as me. She has been very patient with all of it and we are in a very wonderful place right now."

Talking about not being guilty around the children with the woman he is dating, "I don't feel guilty at all. Some people have an easy path and some, a little complicated but I think we are all in a wonderful place now."