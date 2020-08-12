There had been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with her second child with Saif Ali Khan. The couple are already proud parents to their first child Taimur. And they are now gearing up to welcome another bundle of joy in their family.

Confirming the news, Saif and Kareena said in a statement, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

'Doh bachche toh hone chahiye'

When Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor was contacted by TOI to know about his reaction to his daughter's second pregnancy, the veteran actor said that he hasn't been informed about it yet. However, he said that if the news is true, then he would love to see two kids growing up and sharing their life with each other.

"I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company," Randhir Kapoor said.

Well, Taimur is all set to find a new friend in his sibling soon. And as Kareena once said that if she would like to have a second child after Taimur, she would have it after two years.

After getting married on October 16, 2012, Saif and Kareena became parents to Taimur who was born on December 20, 2016. He is now three-and-half years old.