While the release of Laal Singh Chaddha was delayed due to COVID-19, its lead actress Kareena Kapoor Khan landed the Aamir Khan starrer in another major problem with her comment on nepotism.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most-awaited movies in India. Its shooting and other production works have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was initially slated for the release during Christmas 2020. But the makers have shifted its release date to Christmas 2021.

Noted Bollywood film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios."

A day before this announcement, Kareena Kapoor slammed people for labelling her the 'ultimate insider' of Bollywood in a chat with Barkha Dutt. Talking about it, she said that 21 years of her career would not have happened only because of nepotism. She said, "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it."

Kareena Kapoor added, "I find this whole discussion is completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it's the audience that makes or breaks us."

Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of actor Randhir Kapoor and she entered the film industry when her sister Karisma Kapoor was already an established actress in Bollywood. Her comment has irked many filmgoers, who say she is an ungrateful and arrogant snob. The upset fans shared the clip from the interview showing her saying not to watch films of star kids if they hate it so much and trolled her badly.

Things worsened when the announcement about the delay in the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which features Kareena Kapoor in the female lead opposite Aamir Khan. Some movie buffs started to call for a boycott of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Anuraag_98 @iamtherealme111

Most snobbish and arrogant actor ever #KareenaKapoorKhanStop watching her movies. She's one selfish woman who looks down on any common man. Stop giving her so much attention. Just Boycott her movies. God is looking!!! #karma

Varadraj @varadadya

Arrogant SNOB #KareenaKapoorKhan stars in #LaalSinghChaddha Will never watch her films.

Rosy @rose_k01

So DONT WATCH #LaalSinghChaddha coz Kareena herself taunted "Toh Mat Dekha karo humari movies" #KareenaKapoorKhan

Mamta Dagar @TheMamtaDagar

#KareenaKapoorKhan Wait. What? Sahi to keh rahi h. Audience banati h. Mat jao na. You people make nepo kids star. Now she is getting trolled for harsh truth she said. #KareenaKapoorKhan

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni, directed by Advait Chandan, produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are playing the lead and Mona Singh is seen in a pivotal role. The music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have already shot some sequences in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was implicated. While the situation in the country remains to be crucial, the actor is recently in Turkey to do a recce for the movie. Ever since the makers dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man, fans went berserk over it.