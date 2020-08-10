Aamir Khan's and Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha will not hit the screens this year. The release of the Hindi flick has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The news is out straight from the horse's mouth. Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer Viacom18 Studios, "We will still keep the Chirstmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios All focus on film completion for now! [sic]"

The movie was scheduled for release in December 2020. However, the shooting came to a halt once the lockdown came into effect due to the coronavirus outbreak. The team was busy with filming a portion in Punjab before it was abruptly stopped.

Shooting Resumes in Turkey

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has landed in Turkey to resume the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. A couple of pictures of the Bollywood actor in a grey sweatshirt and black pants have now gone viral. The Bollywood's Perfectionist is seen wearing a mask as he poses for the camera.

The project was announced in March 2019 and the principal shooting kick-started in October. The team has plans to shoot in over 100 locations. So far, it has been shot in Chandigarh, Changanassery, Paravur Thekkumbhagam near Kollam city, Jaisalmer and Goa.

The upcoming Hindi movie is written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. The film has Pritam's music, Setu's cinematography and Manik Dawar's editing.

The remake of Hollywood flick Forrest Gump has Kareena Kapoor in the female lead. However, it is not sure when the actress would join the shoot in Turkey.