Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is rumoured to be dating her father Aamir Khan's fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Ira has been very vocal about her relationships.

Before Nupur Ira was dating Mishaal Kripalani and the star kid had was quite open about it sharing their pictures on social media but their relationship couldn't last long and parted ways in 2019.

Aamir Khan's daughter left no stone unturned to create an impression in the industry by her directorial debut with a theatre play called Euripides Medea. A source told Pinkvilla, that Ira wishes to keep her new love under wraps and so there is no social media PDA this time.

But the details are here with us. Ira is dating Nupur from past six months. Apparently, the couple came close during this lockdown when Ira decided to work on her body and since then, the duo is believed to be inseparable.

According to sources, they have also holidayed with each other at Khan's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. They have celebrated almost all the festivals together with their close friends. Ira has even introduced him to her mom Reena Dutta. Source adds they are pretty serious about each other.



Nupur has shared a couple of videos on his Instagram handle wherein we see Ira bossing around Nupur and trying to take his pictures.

Ira remained unavailable to comment when the publication tried to contact her but she dropped few hints with her Whatsapp display picture of the two together. Talking about Nupur Shikhare, he is the founder of Fitnessism, a fitness expert, and a consultant all rolled into one.

He is a personal trainer to India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen for a decade now and Bollywood, Aamir Khan and a couple of other Bollywood celebrities. We hope the couple makes it official soon via social media.