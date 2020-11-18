After months of lockdown, the government finally ordered the theatres to reopen in the state welcoming the citizens to visit the theatres for the big screen experience. Aamir Khan quickly grabbed the opportunity and visited the theatre with daughter Ira to watch co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh's recent release 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Like one happy soul, perfectionist Aamir Khan tweeted about being on his way to watch the first movie, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari after the theatres opened.

Aamir Khan tweeted, "On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long !" Hope this enthusiasm within the actor encourages people to revisit the theatres and watch movies just like they did before. However, it won't be easy keeping in mind the long break and the fear in the minds of the people with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the theatre owners will have to patiently wait for people's response.

Like many other celebs, Aamir too urged fans to follow the safety measures while stepping out of the house and take the necessary precautions to stay away from the Novel Coronavirus. Aamir Khan was one of the actors who flew overseas after Unlock was announced to shoot for his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead.