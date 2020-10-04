When you have the radiant Sushmita Sen as your mother, it's a given that the glitz and glam of tinsel town will beckon you sooner or later. Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee once expressed her desire to follow her mother's footsteps into the industry. Reene's dream has turned reality as she is all set to make her acting debut at a very young age of 21. The young girl has already begun filming.

All about Renne's digital debut film Suttabaazi

Renne is all set to maker her digital debut with Suttabaazi. The movie is directed by Kabeer Khurana.

As per reports, Suttabaazi will revolve around a mother-daughter duo who are at odds with another in a conservative household. The film is set during the lockdown where Renee plays the role of a rebellious teenager, and Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra play her parents. The film will also highlight the theme of women empowerment.

The director has shared BTS of the film shoot. Check out below:

Mommy Sushmita sen wants her daughter to finish her education.

Talking about Renne's acting career, Sushmita Sen said, "I will not encourage her to do anything in life that she doesn't want to. But I have one condition, and that is she should complete her education before deciding what she wants to do. I had just passed my 12th and immediately entered Miss India.

Although God has been very kind to me, it took ten years for me to stand on my own feet and think independently that I can do this. When I used to see others with PhDs and Masters and having graduated out of big Universities in which ironically, I have now delivered lectures, I used to feel bad about not having completed my studies. So, it's is my desire that my children should get a good degree.

They don't have to be Masters or PhD holders. So, when Renee joins the film industry, she wouldn't have to say that I don't know anything else other than acting, added Sushmita.

Sushmita Sen in Aarya

Mommy Sushmita recently marked her return to acting with Aarya, a web series on Disney+ Hotstar. Her intense portrayal was immensely praised, and her comeback was lauded and welcomed with excitement and cheer. Renee always wanted to become an actress like her mother, and we're looking forward to her acting stint and sending her all the good wishes for her acting endeavour.

Here's wishing the new kid on the block Renne all the very best for her acting career.