There are two types of people in the world, one is a tea lover, and another a coffee lover. But do you know there is a day dedicated only for the coffee lover? Yes, and that day is today. October is celebrated as International Coffee Day.

All you coffee lovers would relate to this, don't we have have a coffee for every mood, when we feel low when we are happy, we also celebrate and involve coffee in our lives. Our day kickstarts with that aromatic cup of coffee. When we are upset, we drink coffee to brighten our mood. When we are happy, we hang out with our friends and colleagues. Well, coffee is an ideal beverage when you are meeting that someone very special for the first time. Break-ups or patch-ups or long drives and a lot more happens over a cup of coffee.

On the occasion of International coffee day, IBTimes got in touch with celebs who are hardcore coffee lovers. The actors poured their heart out and shared their fondest memory attached to coffee, who would they like to go on a coffee date and more.

Scroll down with a hot cup of coffee and read on:

Ankur Bhatia who is seen in web shows Crackdown and Aarya.

What's your favourite coffee place in the city and your regular order there?

I love Starbucks, and my regular order there is café latte.

Fondest memory attached to coffee?

My mum making coffee for me in the middle of the night during exam time in school time.

Who would you like to take on a coffee date?

I would love to take Sushmita Sen on a coffee date.

Digangana Suryavanshi

What's your favourite coffee place in the city and your regular order there?

It's is Starbucks and I either order cold coffee or black coffee.

Fondest memory attached to coffee?

Ahhh.! well, it's funny rather, had dropped a hot mug of coffee on myself

Who would you like to take on a coffee date?

Well, a coffee date is all about chit chatting so all my friends are welcome.

Who you would never go for a coffee and why?

Going for a coffee is not a space I like to be formal so definitely not someone who I'm only formally associated with.

Aasiya Kazi who is seen in TV show Tenali Rama

My favourite coffee outlet is Coffee Cafe Coffee Day or any outlet in town.

Fondest memory associated with coffee?

When I would do photography classes, we would shoot nature and then go to a cafe nearby and sip coffee, look at people around, spend some good quality time with each other.

Who would you like to take on a coffee date?

I wouldn't go on a date with someone I don't know. There is no particular name as such.

