IPL (Indian Premier League) is back with yet another nail-biting, adrenaline rush tournament. Owing to the ongoing pandemic the season is held in UAE. The first game will commence from September 19, 2020. With IPL fever all around the world, cricket fanatics are rejoicing that the match will flush away the ongoing negativity and now the debates will only stick to which team will win? IPL also brings back normalcy in our lives.

Internaternational Business Times, India, caught up with few television celebs to know if they are watching this seasons IPL, which team are they rooting for and more.

Excerpts from the conversation.

Aasiya Kazi: Tenali Rama

Which team are you supporting and why?

I am supporting not one team but two teams. One is Chennai because of Dhoni and anyway it seems a strong squad and other RCB because of Virat Kohli cause I like him as a cricketer, the way he plays. So yes, I am supporting these two teams.

Who should lift the IPL 2020 cup?

I think RCB, I support them every year but they don't play well which is very upsetting. So I really wish and hope that this year RCB wins in IPL. I am waiting for them to at least win this year. So I want RCB to win this year's trophy.

BCCI's call to conduct the IPL match amidst pandemic was this a right decision?

I don't know if this was a good decision, unless and until there isn't any problem and if this decision is taken under the safety measures so I feel this is a good decision because everyone miss matches and a lot of people are sitting at home so all those who are cricket fan will be excited that matches are gonna happen. I feel everything has its own pros and cons so the same thing is with this. It's good as well as bad but all I can wish and hope is that everything goes well with proper safety and we enjoy the match.

Will you be watching this season?

Yes, I am definitely gonna watch match starting from today as I said earlier my brother is a big cricket fan. So I and my brother are gonna watch together. Compared to other matches I really am fond of watching IPL cause all the teams to play together. Everyone is in different teams so I really like the concept of all the team members mixed and players from different countries come together to play. I really like IPL and I am definitely gonna watch this year.

Actor Vivek Mishra:

Which team are you supporting and why?

I'm a big fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore. So, this time also I'll be supporting my favourite team RCB. Well, do I need to give the reason why I support the team when the team captain is none other than Virat Kohli.

Are you an avid cricket fan?

I'm not a die-hard fan of cricket, but yes I enjoy watching IPL as it is our domestic league of world-class players

Who should lift the IPL 2020 cup?

I think that this time RCB will lift the IPL trophy. Though, KKR is also tough competition. So, either of the two.

Will you be watching this season?

Of course! As currently, I'm in my hometown, so I would be watching cricket (IPL) with my family after ages.

BCCI's call to conduct the IPL match amidst pandemic was this a right decision?

As per the current scenario of coronavirus in our country, I don't see that it is going to end anytime soon. So, we all now have to live with it until it's vaccine comes. I believe that the last 6-7 months have been very stressful for every individual across the world and cricket is something which most of the people enjoy it playing and watching as well. Therefore, IPL would be a stress buster for all. Moreover, this year's IPL sponsors are mostly Indian companies, which will also boost our country's economy, which is the urgent need of the hour as our GDP has fallen to negative due to the pandemic. So, yes I believe that BCCI has taken the right decision to conduct the IPL this year. And I pray that player's and support staff safety is at the top of their priority list.

Pragati Mehra is seen in Instagram live series Gupshup Chaat Masala.

Which team are you supporting and why?

I will support any team that Virat Kohli plays for...am biased towards him.. not only as a cricketer but as a human being too..so it's RCB ????

Are you an avid cricket fan?

So am more fan of cricketers than the game... Am not a fanatic follower of the game. As a kid I was but then too it was about meeting cricketers and taking their autographs..watching 5 days at Feroz Shah Kotla grounds... Once as a kid running through corridors of Taj palace hotel I banged into someone..and looking up I saw Imran Khan & Waseem Akram smiling at me. I remember being awestruck & very recently on a trip to him Corbett I boarded for Delhi and in the next seat was Kapil Dev! Completely star struck I behaved getting a pic & all.

Who should lift the IPL 2020 cup?

Virat Kohli...I mean RCB.

Will you be watching this season?

If I am free and not occupied with household chores (thanks to pandemic)

BCCI's call to conduct the IPL match amidst pandemic was this a right decision?

Not really! But everyone is thinking from a commercial point of view... So a lot of money is at stake.

