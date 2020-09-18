Omkar Kapoor started his Bollywood career as a child artist with Masoom. Post which he went on to do films like Judwaa, Judai, Mela, Hero No 1, International Khiladi, Dil Churaya Apne and others. After his movie in 2002, the actor made a roaring comeback to film with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchama 2. And ever since, there has been no looking back for him. The actor is now seen in web film Arranged Marriage, which is streaming on Zee 5.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Omkar Kapoor spoke at length about his role in Zee 5's web film Arrange Marriage, his view on social media negativity and last but not least what kept him going post the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Excerpts from the conversation

About the series Arranged Marriage

I play the character of Neil Sen and he belongs to a traditional family. Owing to family pressure he gets into an arrange marriage. Eventually he falls in love with someone and is unable to hide. And then as usual emotional family drama follows.

What would do opt for love /arrange Marriage?

My mother and father had an arranged marriage. It works well and so does love marriages work. For me it will mostly be love cum arranged marriage. The person whom I fall in love with I will tell my parents.

After the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 were you typecast?

It's been a difficult journey, otherwise as well. All I can say is you have to keep a lot of patience to choose the right films and wait for the right films to come your way. After my first film, a lot of similar offers came, but I wanted to foray into different genres and space. As far as struggles and concerned I have had my share of rejections.

Are you active on social media? What is your take on the ongoing social media negativity?