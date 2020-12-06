'Master' directed by Lokesh Kangaraj starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has been the talk of the town from the time it was announced. It will be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen space.

The teaser for the film was released on the occasion of Diwali and it broke all records by having 25 million views in 24 hours.

After the teaser, the makers of Master are all set to break records again with the grand release of the film's trailer. As per the latest buzz, Vijay and the team will be unveiling the highly awaited trailer on the special occasion of Christmas or New Year.

It is said that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be soon announcing the trailer release of Master. With the ongoing rumours, fans and followers are highly excited to finally watch the trailer. The film is expected to hit screens on Pongal 2021 and this will be a delay of over 9 months from the original release date (April 9, 2020).

Special Request to theatres

The team of Master and Vijay fans have requested the Tamil Nadu government to increase the percentage of occupancy during the time of the film's release. Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju stated that the request for special shows by the team will also be considered if they request the government for the same. Master has been planned to be released in 1000+ theatres across Tamil Nadu during the festival. If so, the Vijay-starrer will become the first Tamil movie to be released in such a large number of theatres.

Vijay fans can't wait!

Thalapthy fans on Twitter have stormed the social media with fan-made posters and promos to keep up the hype. Many fans have stated that "It is heartbreaking that we have to wait for over 9 months to see our anna's movie release. Till the release of the film any update on the film will be Celebrated by us.''

Master has an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu, Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das. Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.