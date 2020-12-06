Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan issued an apology after netizens threatened to boycott Adipurush. It was recently during an interview with Mumbai Mirror, where Saif Ali Khan's remarks on Ravan had sparked fresh controversies that led to an outrage on Twitter. The actor issued an apology for his comments.

"I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."

How it all started?

On December 5, a trend to boycott Saif Ali Khan began when his interview in Mumbai Mirror went viral. In the interview, the actor had said," It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose."

In an era, when crime against women has been on the rise humanizing an act of violence, such as the kidnapping of Sita, which happened without her consent, did not go down well on the internet. A few users even requested director Om Raut to remove the actor from the film franchise where Prabhas is in the lead role as Ram. As of now, the team has not issued any information about dropping Saif Ali Khan from the project.