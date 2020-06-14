Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked many film goers, who are wondering how he failed to motivate himself on depression after advising against suicide through the motivational story of Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his acting debut with Kai Po Che in 2013, has starred in over 10 movies and most of them are hit at the box office. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore are critical acclaimed and most inspiring movies in his career. While the first one was a biopic on cricketer MS Dhoni, the second film dealt with depression and suicide trends.

Written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is a comedy-drama film, which is about a tragic incident that forces a middle-aged man to take a trip down memory lane. He reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers. It was a motivational story about losers and hero Sushant Singh Rajput advised the film goers against suicide through this movie.

Many film goers were in for a shock, when they heard that Sushant Singh Rajput completed his suicide by hanging himself at his Mumbai residence. Some could not believe the news and kept asking on Twitter that how come a man who was motivational forces force for the losers with Chhichhore failed to motivate himself. A few other called it irony of life.

Here are some viewers comment on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide:

Gautam Agarwal @GautamAgarwal_

The Movie #Chhichhore From Which You Provide Courage To Stand And Fight ,To Public. You Are The Person Making Films On Motivational Topics. Why had You Lose The Fight. #RIP @itsSSR

Ganesh Lanks @Ganeshlan1

True Sir, The Man who acted in a movie called Chhichhore which is about losers and against who commit suicide, it was very motivational for many yet did not motivate the actor himself. Huge loss to the industry #RIPSushant

◢aavish◤ @Arey_khan_saheb

Who thought the guy who saved millions of students from committing suicide by his fantastic motivational movie #chhichhore will commits suicide. #sushantsinghrajput #RIP Disappointed but relieved face

Subbu ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ @subbusurya

Call it irony or cruel fate, the one who advised against suicide and shared the motivational story about losers in #Chhichhore allegedly ends his own life by hanging! #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushantSinghRajput

Sohom @sohom_pramanick

The movie #Chhichhore dealt with battling suicidal thoughts and he advised viewers against committing #suicide through a motivational story. Call it irony or cruel fate, the same #SushantSinghRajput has taken his own life. Everyone is gonna miss you man Loudly crying face Broken heart

Deepti İÇ Amin @DeeA_096

His career was good. But he was in depression. He did a movie called "Chhichhore", it's about depression, it was a motivational movie. And he committed suicide. I can't describe this in words...

Rizvan Sipai @SipaiRizvan

He acted in a film chhichhore,where he showed that suicide is not a solution.we should fight and live.we just never know what a person is going through.such a talented and motivational actor.our condolences to his family and friends. RIP sir #SushantSinghRajput #ripsushant

Monesh Rathod @MoneshRathod

The man who started Chhichhore, A movie that beautifully deals with how to battle #suicide thought. We just never know what a person is going through situation and #depression #SushantSinghRajput

Aniket Dey @TechguruAniket

Rip @itsSSR bro, why so early? You were my favourite actor in http://bollywood.You have made such incredible motivational movies like Chhichhore where you have shown that suicide is not the solution of any problem but still I have no words #SushantSinghRajput #Rip #depression

Dipanshi Rajbongshi @Dipanshii