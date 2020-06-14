Noted Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has stated that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is the most shocking thing since the deaths of James Dean and Heath Ledger. It seems to be a curse on Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput completed suicide by hanging at his Mumbai home. The 34-year-old actor has taken the extreme step barely a week after his manager, Disha Salian, died of suicide. The news about his death has come as a rude shock to many Bollywood celebs, who are yet to recover from the grief caused by the death of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfaan Khan.

Ram Gopal Varma is one of those celebs, who took to Twitter to express their shock. The filmmaker tweeted, "The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is the most shocking thing since the deaths of James Dean and Heath Ledger. Apart from the Coronavirus God also seems to have brought a curse upon Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the successful Bollywood actors and he had a great future in the film industry. Talking about it, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "This got to be the most shocking thing Bollywood ever experiences.. SO YOUNG and SO MUCH LIFE AHEAD and then WHY ??? #SushantSinghRajput."

In reply to RGV, a fan named Ganesh Lanks opined that he did a motivational movie, failed to self-motivate. Ganesh tweeted, "True Sir, The Man who acted in a movie called Chhichhore which is about losers and against who commit suicide, it was very motivational for many yet did not motivate the actor himself. Huge loss to the industry #RIPSushant."

Ram Gopal Varma has suffered back-to-back failures in recent years, but he is least bothered and affected by these flops. He looks cheerful and in fact, he keeps announcing new projects every now and then. A Srinivas Reddy wrote "Please inject "RAMUISM" to all actors in film industry , all should live like you , nothing is greater than life #Ramuism #RGV #SushantSinghRajput #Bollywood #Unbelievable."