Having that tiny verified blue tick next to your profile - be it Twitter, Instagram or Facebook - is considered a privilege when it is actually a way to identify authentic accounts of public figures, celebrities or global brands. A lot of users thrive to get that coveted verified badge on their social media profile and Facebook has a complete guide on how to request verified badge on its 2B+ social networking platform.

Things to remember [Prerequisites]

Before applying for a verified badge on Facebook, users must ensure their profile adheres to the various conditions laid out by the social networking giant. Facebook also warns users that providing false or misleading information during the verification process will result in removing the badge. Here's what users must keep in mind before requesting a verified badge on Facebook.

An account must represent a real person, registered business or entity. Your account must be the unique presence of the person or business it represents. Only one account per person or business may be verified, with exceptions for language-specific accounts General accounts like Puppy Memes won't be verified An account must be active and have an about section, profile photo and at least one post An account must represent a well-known, often searched person, brand or entity We review accounts that are featured in multiple news sources, and we don't consider paid or promotional content as sources for review

How to apply for Facebook verified badge?

Facebook has a special verified badge request form that needs to fill out completely.

"If your account represents a person, you'll need a copy of your official government-issued photo identification (example: passport, driver's license, national identification card) to validate your request. If your account represents an organization, you'll need a copy of a phone or utility bill, a certificate of formation, articles of incorporation, or tax exemption documents. Please also include a few sentences explaining why the account should receive the verified badge, and relevant URLs that help illustrate the account's notability," Facebook says.

If a request is denied, do not submit multiple requests. However, for a denied request, users can apply for a new one again after 30 days.

How much does it cost to get Facebook verified badge?

While there are several people offering Facebook verified badge in exchange for money, it's all scam. Facebook explicitly warns "Never engage with anyone offering to sell you a verified badge."

Facebook, like other social networking platforms, does not sell verified badges to users.