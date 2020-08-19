Many celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty have lauded the Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Bihar to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans had urged the Maharashtra government to hand over the case of his suicide. When the Maha Govt declined it, his father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his son's suicide. The Bihar Government had referred the Patna FIR to the CBI, leading the Centre to ask the investigating agency to take up the case.

Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the probe from Bihar to Mumbai. The apex court announced its verdict on the fight between Sushant Singh Rajput family and Rhea Chakraborty today and allowed the CBI to probe into his death case.

"SC after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai Police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation," said Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

'Important day for Sushant's family and fans'

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, said, "It is a very important day for Sushant's family and his fans all over the world. SC accepted all our points, it also held that what Maharashtra Police was doing was in a limited scope."

Sushant Singh Rajput family and fans are delighted over the SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI."

Many celebs from different walks of life are glad over the SC verdict. Some of them took to their Twitter accounts to share their views on it. They said congratulated everyone saying, that truth finally wins.

Here some celebs reaction on SC verdict on Rhea's plea:

Kangana Ranaut: Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver

Ankita Lokhande: Justice is the truth in action Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice

Bihar minister Sanjay Jha: What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. We'll ensure that the family gets justice.

Shilpa Shetty: Lauding the #SupremeCourt in this decision. Hope the truth comes out soon; for the sake of his family, fans, and above all... for his soul to rest in peace May justice prevail... #SatyamevaJayate #CBIEnquiryForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Justice prevails God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR

Parineeti Chopra: This is a positive step Please let's respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let's stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput

Anupam Kher: जय हो.. जय हो.. जय हो.. #CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput The ball is in the court... literally !!! #CBIForSSR

Madhur Bhandarkar: Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails. #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput

Ranvir Shorey: Pleased with the SC verdict to have #CBIForSSR. We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput's death.

Sushil Kumar Modi: We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar.Our stand vindicated.#SushantSingRajput

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm.