The debate on Sushant Singh Rajput has led to a rift in Bollywood itself. At the centre of it is Kangana Ranaut who's both been in the eye of the storm as she takes on all of Bollywood. This hasn't been without hitting back.

Naseeruddin Shah in a recent interview with India Today commented on the Sushant Singh Rajput and made a reference to a 'starlet'. Kangana has responded to the comment with vigour.

Kangana poses a question before Naseeruddin Shah

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has become a debate actors have to comment on, whether they want to or not. While opinions on the case may vary, there are many who believe the dead should be allowed to Rest In Peace.

In a recent interview with India Today, Naseeruddin Shah said, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant." Moreover, he said just should be left for the law to decide. This remark was taken as a reference to Kangana Ranaut who has been vocal on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Having already targeted many of Bollywood's most well-known names, Kangana Ranaut has not backed down from her stand. Following the senior actor's comment, Kangana said on Twitter, "Thank you Naseer Ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which none of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism, I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor's daughter?"

As the case of Sushant Singh Rajput proceeds in the court and as justice continues to be demanded, these debates and these comments back and forth will continue. The question is, for how long?