The Supreme Court on Wednesday has ordered a CBI enquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has directed the Mumbai Police to handover all the evidences, collected till now, to the central investigating agency.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy declined to grant permission to Mumbai police to investigate the case and stated that the CBI will be the sole agency to probe the death of the Bollywood actor. The court has also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI.

"This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," ANI news agency tweeted Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, as saying. As the Mumbai police had registered a report of an accidental death, it had limited power for investigation, the court said.

SC's Order Welcomed by Family, Fans

Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti Singh has welcomed the court's order with a tweet. "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver. [sic]"

Many celebrities have ovewhelmed with the India's top court's order. Bollywood's leading actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers. [sic]"

Kangana Ranaut, who has been demanding a CBI probe, tweeted, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign#CBITakesOver. [sic]"

KK Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment of suicide. He accused the actress of illegally transferring Rs 15 crore from Sushant's account while making allegations of mentally harassing him. Whereas Rhea approached the court seeking the transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence on 14 June. The Mumbai Police has been investigating the case and summoned many leading names from the film industry that includes Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt.

However, netizens and celebrities have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death, while the Maharashtra was reluctant to handover the case to the central agency.

After Sushant's father filed a complaint in Patna, the Bihar government started a parallel investigation. This paved way for turf war between the Bihar and Maharashtra police.

Later, the centre accepted the Bihar government's plea for the CBI probe.