Actress Ankita Lokhande wants to reiterate her love for her mother, going by her new social media post on Tuesday.

Ankita has been in the limelight lately for the solidarity she has shown to the family of her late former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in their fight for justice after his death. Her posts lately have also reflected that fact. Tuesday's Instagram post, however, was for her mother Vandana Phadnis. "I love u maa @vandanaphadnis," she wrote.

Her fans and followers sent love. The comments section was full of heart emojis. One user wrote: "You are truly very beautiful", while another said: "Love u mam".

On August 8, Ankita had shared a picture of Sushant's mother, late Usha Singh, saying that she believes mother and son are together now. In the picture, Ankita is seen holding a photo frame with the image of Sushant's mother in it. "Believe you both are together," Ankita had captioned the picture.

Earlier this month, Ankita shared a picture on Instagram to announce the birth of twins in her family. "Our family rejoices -- a new life's begun, Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS. WELCOME Abeer and Abeera," she wrote while sharing a picture of herself with the newborn twins. In the social media post, Ankita beams with joy as she poses with the newborns sleeping in her arms.