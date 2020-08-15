Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput's family members, the actor's ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been standing like a pillar demanding CBI inquiry into her ex boyfriend's death. The two had dated for almost 6 years but unfortunately things turned awry between them and they eventually parted ways in 2016.

While Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship, the lovebirds had built their love nest in Malad, Mumbai. After their break up, Sushant had moved out of his Malad house and shifted to a rented flat in Bandra. Ankita, however, continued to stay there.

During the interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty reportedly had a mention about the property owned by Sushant in her statement to the Mumbai Police. After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took charge into the probe, an officer stated that Sushant was paying the rent of the house where Ankita was living.

A source close to ED was quoted as saying by India Today that Sushant was paying installments for a flat worth around Rs 4.5 cores located in Malad. According to the report, Rhea had said that Sushant couldn't ask Ankita to vacate the property.

But the question is was Sushant really paying EMIs for Ankita's Malad flat?

According to a report in SquareFeatIndia, it was claimed that Sushant and Ankita had bought two different flats in the same residential society in 2013. The two identical flats were of the same carpet area of 683 sq ft. The building's common name plate area also reflects names of Sushant and Ankita where flat number 403 belonged to Sushant and 404 belonged to Ankita.

Both the flats were registered on their respective names on May 10, 2013 and both Sushant and Ankita had paid Rs 6.75 lakh each as stamp duty. The common wall of the flats was reportedly brought down and made into a huge single house.

Even Ankita broke her silence over Sushant paying EMIs for her flat. Sharing the papers of her flat registration details and bank statements, the Manikarnika actress denied the claims saying, "Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr".

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh also came out in support of Ankita and hailed her as an independent woman. "You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl," Shweta wrote. Sushant's good friend Mahesh Shetty also added, "You don't need to explain your self we are proud of you."

Take a look.