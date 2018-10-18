While everyone is talking about how great and expensive the new iPhone XS and XS Max are, the silent spectator of it all is ready to steal the limelight. The cheapest iPhone that was launched this year, iPhone XR, managed to remain under the spotlight with its low pricing – serving an opportunity to upgrade for those who were critical of iPhone XS-series pricing.

Apple started sales of iPhone XS and XS Max long before iPhone XR, a natural move to push as many units of the pricey iPhones before the cheaper variant rocks the shelves. If you have been eagerly waiting for the iPhone XR to jump on the iOS league without shelling over a lakh, iPhone XR pre-orders finally commence in India on Friday.

Apple iPhone XR is priced at Rs 76,900 for 64GB variant, which is not small sum but affordable when compared against the iPhone XS and XS Max. There are 128GB and 256GB variants as well priced at Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900, respectively. The iPhone XR has its own appeal and it is likely to attract a lot of buyers even in a market such as India.

From a wide range of colour options to bezel-less notched display and fastest Apple chipset, the iPhone XR is still in the big leagues when compared against the Android rivals. The sale of the iPhone XR in India will commence on October 26, but pre-ordering the device will help buyers beat the rush on the sale day.

Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart, Amazon.in or Paytm Mall to pre-book the iPhone XR online on Friday. The full payment can be made when the iPhone XR sale begins in India next week.

Even though the iPhone XR is a toned-down version of the iPhone XS and XS Max, it is a well-equipped flagship on its own complete with A12 Bionic chipset and next-gen Neural Engine. The handset sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display instead of an OLED panel, a 12MP (f/1.8) rear camera with OIS and a 7MP front-facing camera with Retina Flash.

The iPhone XR comes with TrueDepth camera for advanced facial recognition like the iPhone XS-series to justify the presence of a notch. The smartphone is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance, supports dual SIM cards (nano + eSim), 4G VoLTE, NFC and other standard connectivity options.

One of the biggest highlights of the iPhone XR is its wide range of colours. Buyers can choose from black, white, coral, blue, yellow and "(PRODUCT) RED" colour options.