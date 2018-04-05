After successfully launching the flagship P20 and P20 Pro smartphones last month, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is now trying to get under the spotlight with the launch of a new product next month. The company has already sent out media invites confirming a May 15 event where it is widely expected to launch the Honor 10.

The invite does not mention the upcoming smartphone is going to be Honor 10, but all hints point towards the Honor 9-successor. There is an emphasis on AI camera integration and a silhouette of a phone on the invite suggests a full-screen design without the notch, which some might find comforting.

The launch event is going to take place in London, where all the mysteries surrounding the device will be put to rest.

As a successor to the Honor 9, which never made it to India, and an alternative to the Honor View 10, the all-new Honor 10 will be a camera-centric smartphone. There isn't much to go by right now, but a fair amount of guess suggests the handset to sport a metal frame with glass back, and a dual camera setup at the back.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Honor 10 is also rumored to come in two variants – one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset is also said to be powered by the Kirin 970 octa-core chipset, which is equipped with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for real-time AI processes on the smartphone.

Honor 10 will be joining the mid-range premium smartphone segment, which has several devices from brands like OPPO, Vivo and OnePlus. Rumors are rife about OnePlus 6 being launched soon, and the company is building the necessary hype for the upcoming flagship by engaging with fans over discussions about the phone's features.

Using AI to promote smartphones is nothing new. OPPO is already using the AI to enhance selfies and Honor 10 will be competing against the company's latest F7 smartphone. There's no word on if and when the Honor 10 could arrive in India, and the possibility seems bleak at the moment.

Stay tuned for more updates from Honor about the new smartphone.