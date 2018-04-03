Huawei sub-brand Honor has added another smartphone to its growing lower-mid-range lineup. After recently launching Honor 7C in China, the company launched Monday, March 3, a new budget-oriented smartphone called Honor 7A in China.

The new handset comes with features like an 18:9 display, dual rear cameras and stereo speakers with an affordable price. Honor 7A is slightly smaller than Honor 7C and can be seen as a toned down version the popular Honor 7X (REVIEW).

The new smartphone succeeds last year's Honor 6A, and like its predecessor, it comes with similar internals — a Snapdragon 430 processor and 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

Honor 7A Price

Honor 7A has been launched in two variants — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, priced at CNY 799 (approx. Rs 8,300), and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs 10,350).

The handset comes in black, gold and blue color options and will be available April 3 onwards in China.

As mentioned before, Honor 7A is a cheaper, downgraded version of the Honor 7X, so let's see how it compares with its bigger sibling.

Honor 7A vs Honor 7X Specifications

Honor 7A features a metal unibody very similar to Honor 7X and also Honor 7C. The device sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X, on the other hand, boasts a 5.93-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,160 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass on top.

Running the show on the Honor 7A is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot that holds cards up to 256GB.

Honor 7X is powered by a much more advanced Kirin 659 SoC that's coupled with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, expandable (up to 256GB) via a hybrid microSD card slot.

On the optics front, Honor 7A (only the 3GB RAM variant) features a dual rear camera setup just like Honor 7X but borrows the sensors from Honor 9 Lite. It has a 13MP+2MP sensor setup in the back, while the 2GB variant of Honor 7A gets just a single 13MP CMOS sensor in the rear. On the front, there is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Honor 7X also has a single 8MP selfie shooter on the front but has an upgraded dual-camera setup on the back, comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing camera.

In terms of connectivity, both phones come with GLONASS, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Both Honor 7A and Honor 7X feature rear-mounted fingerprint sensors and also support face-unlocking.

Since Honor 7A is a newer device, it runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Huawei's Emotion UI (EMUI) 8.0 on top, while Honor 7X comes preloaded with Android 7.1 Nougat and EMUI 5.0. Honor 7X also packs a beefier 3,340mAh battery compared to Honor 7A's 3,000mAh unit.