After bringing the premium Huawei P20 and P20 Pro to India, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is presenting Indians with a new flagship smartphone that will take on brands such as Xiaomi and OnePlus. There has been a lot of talk about the lauded OnePlus 6, but Honor is making its presence felt in the Indian premium smartphone segment with Honor 10.

While details about Honor 10's release in India have kept Indians on their toes, the company confirmed that the handset will be exclusively available on Flipkart. In addition, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed that the Honor 10 will be hitting the Indian market by the end of this month.

"We are delighted to announce that Flipkart will be our exclusive online sale partner for Honor 10. At Honor, we have always believed in making our products easily accessible for our consumers by opting for strategic partnerships. We are confident that this association with Flipkart, who shares our vision to deliver superb value to consumers will help strengthen our position in the Indian smartphone market." P Sanjeev, sales VP at Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

Honor 10's India release timeline clashes with OnePlus 6's launch, which is confirmed for May 17. Both smartphones are expected to be in a similar price range, creating intense competition in the sub-Rs 40,000 category. A recent report suggested that the Honor 10 will be priced at Rs 35,000, and the OnePlus 6 is expected to cost Rs 36,999.

Honor is partnering with Flipkart for its Honor 10 smartphone, OnePlus continues its partnership with Amazon India to exclusively sell the OnePlus 6 in India.

Since the Honor 10 has been launched in China already, the phone's specs are already revealed. For the price, Honor 10 will sport a 5.84-inch Full HD LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, dual AI camera setup at the back, complete with 16MP and 24MP sensors with f/1.6 aperture. On the front, the handset sports a 24MP high-resolution camera, which is sufficient for some quality selfies.

The Honor 10 camera is equipped with AI 2.0 technology, which according to Huawei, brings out better portrait selfies, improved face detection, and advanced self-timer. There's also a 7.1 multi-channel Hi-Fi audio chip for an enhanced audio experience.

Under the hood, the smartphone features a HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset paired with 6GB RAM for optimum performance, same as the P20, runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 out-of-the-box, a 3,400mAh battery with quick charging support. There's a USB Type-C port at the bottom alongside a headphone jack.