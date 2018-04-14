We've seen some of the best smartphones come our way late last year. From Apple iPhone X to Samsung Galaxy S9, smartphone enthusiasts had a great deal of excitement, but it's far from over.

Following the international debut of Huawei P20 and P20 Pro flagships last month, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to bring the new smartphones to India. The date hasn't been finalized, but the company's official Twitter handle teased the imminent launch of the P20 series with a short video clip on Friday.

Is it a phone? Is it a DSLR? It is the best of both worlds! #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20 pic.twitter.com/GfrZATMstB — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) April 13, 2018

According to GSMArena, sources have revealed that Huawei P20 and P20 launch is set for the last week of April. But there's no information on the pricing. Given the phones' international pricing, it's safe to assume that they won't be cheap for sure. In fact the P20 series will be pitted against popular flagships like iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 duo.

Huawei launched the P20 and P20 Pro internationally for €649 (approx. Rs 52,250) and €899 (around Rs 72,300), respectively.

For Huawei, becoming as successful as Samsung and Apple in the premium segment is going to be an uphill task. India is a price sensitive market, but brands like Apple and Samsung have loyal customer-base who are willing to shell out top dollar to get their premium handsets.

Will a customer pay as much as the cost of a brand-new scooter for a new Huawei-branded smartphone? Only time will tell.

Another major challenge Huawei will face selling its P20 series in India is the lack of a robust offline distribution network. Samsung and Apple have attained dominance in the offline space to sell their premium handsets, leaving little room for Huawei to cut through the clutter. Furthermore, this is the first time Huawei is launching its premium flagships in India, which is seen as a big move for the brand.

Specs-wise, the P20 and P20 Pro are nothing short of competing against the best flagships out there. The phones are powered by Kirin 970 octa-core processor with dedicated Neural Processing Unit, ARCore support and Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 OS.

The P20 Pro has a triple camera setup with 40MP + 20MP + 8MP lenses on the back and a 24MP front snapper. The handset comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4,000mAh battery and a 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ tall display with a notch.

The P20, on the other hand, sports a 5.8-inch LCD display, dual cameras with 12MP + 20MP sensors on the back, 24MP front snapper, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,400mAh battery. So far, critics have claimed both phones are best for the camera.

But Huawei's presence in India is not at all limited. Through its online-only sub-brand called Honor, Huawei has managed to gain success. But Honor is mainly targeted towards low-end to mid-range devices so it can compete against the growing likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola and others.