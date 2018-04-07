Huawei seems to be on a roll these days. After launching the flagship Huawei P20 and the triple-camera P20 Pro in Paris late last month, the Chinese OEM is prepping up to debut a new flagship for its Honor sub-brand with the Honor 10.

The company has already sent out invites for the launch event that will be held in London May 15 and more than a month ahead of its launch, the Honor 10's official promotional poster has surfaced online.

The poster shows the rear of the phone, revealing a very distinct multi-color pattern on the back panel – reminiscent of the Twilight color gradient that was seen on the P20 Pro.

The Huawei P20 Pro not only managed to impress us with its triple-camera setup and the highest DxoMark score but also with its rather peculiar paint job. The Honor 10 also seems to have taken some design cues from Huawei's flagship, which isn't a bad thing at all. After all the P20 Pro has to be one of the best-looking smartphones around.

Apart from the paint job, we can see the horizontally arranged dual camera setup at the back, which isn't surprising since it aligns with previously leaked images which showed the Honor 10 inside a bulky case. And since we don't see any fingerprint sensor around the back, it must be positioned at the front, like on the P20 Pro.

Although the leaked posted does not show the front of the device, the last leak suggests a "notch" at the top of the screen, so there's another new entry to the "notch" display Android smartphones.

The poster also reveals that the Honor 10 has a glass back which suggests that it could in all likelihood feature wireless charging as well. But if earlier reports are to be believed, the upcoming device will sport a metal unibody design, so take this info with a pinch of salt.

That's all the poster reveals for now, but another leaked image of a spec sheet from a store in China reveals some of the key specs of the Honor 10.

As per the image, the Honor 10 will sport a 5.8-inch full HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a Kirin 970 octa-core SoC under the hood along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There's no info regarding the optics, however, the Honor 10 is said to come with a 16MP RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome sensor at the back and a 13MP selfie camera with AI beauty and Intelligent Portrait Recognition. And that's pretty much all we know about the handset as of now.

Meanwhile, we will get more information once it appears on TENAA and other benchmarking sites ahead of its launch. Honor is betting big on the phone's AI-enabled cameras.