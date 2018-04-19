Huawei's sub-brand Honor made the headlines with the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Honor 10, in China on Thursday. The official unveiling comes after several leaks about the handset, which revealed most of the features in advance. By launching the Honor 10, the company puts a permanent rest to all the rumors.

Honor launched the Honor 10 smartphone as a premium smartphone to serve as Huawei P20 alternative. The international availability of the handset is not known yet, but it will be available for sale in China across Huawei Mall and other retail partners April 27 onwards.

Honor 10 comes in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB, and they're priced at ¥2,599 and ¥2,999, respectively. Buyers can choose from Black, Teal and Huawei P20-inspired Twilight colors. But the handset shares more than just a psychedelic color option with its flagship counterpart.

Honor 10 is a shiny all-glass finish smartphone with an uncanny resemblance to the premium P20 flagship down to the notch at the top of the display. The handset sports a sleek physical home button with an integrated fingerprint scanner just like the P20 smartphone.

Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch Full HD LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, a USB Type-C port at the bottom alongside a headphone jack. Under the hood, the smartphone features a HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset paired with 6GB RAM for optimum performance, same as the P20.

Besides premium design, Honor 10 stands out for its camera configuration. There's a dual AI camera setup at the back, complete with 16MP and 24MP sensors with f/1.6 aperture. On the front, the handset sports a 24MP high-resolution camera, which is sufficient for some quality selfies.

The Honor 10 camera is equipped with AI 2.0 technology, which according to Huawei brings out better portrait selfies, improved face detection, and advanced self-timer. There's also a 7.1 multi-channel Hi-Fi audio chip for an enhanced audio experience.

Finally, rounding off the specs sheet, Honor 10 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 out-of-the-box, a 3,400mAh battery with quick charging support, supports 4G LTE and Huawei Pay in China.

Honor 10 won't be exclusive to China for long. The company is holding an event in London on May 15, where it is widely expected to internationally launch the Honor 10. It is likely we will know more about the handset's availability in India next month.