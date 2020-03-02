Vishwak Sen's much-talked-about movie Hit has concluded the first weekend with a decent collection at the worldwide box office. Its three-day business shows that it will be next hit from Tollywood.

Vishwak Sen's last release Falaknuma Das had huge hype, but the movie turned out to be an average fare at the worldwide box office. The actor pinned high hopes on his latest outing Hit, which also had decent hype and promotion. After seeing the viewers' excitement, the people in the film industry thought that it would get a big opening and become his first success at the ticket counters.

As predicted, the Vishwak Sen starrer, which was released on February 28, started on a good note with a few cinema halls witnessing 100 per cent occupancy on Friday. Hit collected around Rs 3 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It became the biggest opener for the actor, beating the record of Falaknuma Das.

The Sailesh Kolanu-directed mystery thriller was successful in meeting the audience's expectations that it had created before its release. The word of mouth helped it remain rock-steady at the ticket counters on Saturday and Sunday. Hit has reportedly collected Rs 6.50 crore at the Indian box office in the first weekend.

Hit has collected Rs 2 crore in the USA and other international box offices in three days. Jeevi tweeted, "#HitMovie in the USA is not tracked by Comscore. However, the distributor gave us informal numbers and said that it has collected over $250k in the first weekend. It's a decent number! Official confirmation can't be done!!"

Hit has collected Rs 8.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. Made on a budget of Rs 6 crore, the movie fetched Rs 5 crore to its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. The film has now earned Rs 4.37 crore for its distributors and recovered 87.40 percent of the investments in three days. It is expected to return the remaining amount with some profits in the coming days.