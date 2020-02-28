Director Sailesh Kolanu's Telugu movie Hit (Homicide Intervention Team) starring Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma and Preethi has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Hit movie story: Vikram Rudraraju is a 30-year-old cop working for the Telangana State Police. While Vikram is battling with his own traumatic past, the stakes get high when a girl called Preethi mysteriously disappears in Hyderabad and Vikram has to solve the case at any cost.

Hit movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's responses.

praveen_chowdary @PraveeNTR_9999

#HitMovie #HIT 1st Half Report Interesting 1st Half. Movie takes charge right from the go. Movie stays true to the genre, it is unpredictable and keeps you invested!! Vishwak Sen is pretty good. #HITMovie #HitMovieDay

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

First Half Report: #HIT Hit is a narratively well-built textbook thriller that offers a very little surprise for the regular viewers of the genre. It goes about its way ticking all boxes flatly. The second half, where the heart of the thriller lies...

Harsha @harshakaruturi

Director succeeded in maintaining the suspense factor till the end !! Perfect start for a series of films which will be coming in future #HIT #HitMovie

Sanjay @jalsaboysanju

Good 1st half. Racy and gripping screenplay. #HitMovie #HIT 2nd half is excellent. Excellent twists .Overall good thriller. #HitMovie #HIT

Siddhu @gopal_alapati

Decent first half Vivek sagar bgm baa ichadu Viswak sen good #HIT Good second half too.. Suspense factor baa maintain chesadu. Good watch! Liked it!! #HIT

Muneer @muneervarma

#HIT is a very engaging Thriller which keeps you guessing till the last frame accompanied with Fantastic BGM, cinematography and Direction