They are young, they are strong, they have fire in their bellies. One look at their picture and you could not fail to notice all the above attributes oozing from their faces. Yes, this is a group of all-women police officers with the Bengaluru Police.

For the first time, the current lot of Bengaluru Police have got 8 out of 22 DCPs and 2 ACPs women officers working with the city police making Bengaluru safe for everyone.

A Twitter handle of Bengaluru city police today shared this information with the city. The tweet said that it's "A historic moment for BCP, 8 out of the 22 DCPs and 2 ACPs presently working in the force are women and are keeping namma Bengaluru safe! Your courage is an inspiration! BCP is proud of them."

What it means for the city

Incoraption of women police officers in the city's law enforcement agency has a triple-fold benefit.

Gender balance at workplace

Firstly, with as many women police officers joining the ranks, it would diminish the oddity that generally comes with gender disbalance in the workforce. As more and more women would join the police force it would enhance the normalization of women working in an other-wise male-dominated profession. This would give women officers the opportunity to put forth their knowledge and understanding more confidently and assertively.

Women-safety initiatives

Secondly, with the increased number of women officers joining the city police force, the focus can be made on women safety centric initiatives. This has been ongoing for some time ever since the administration took steps to provide safe public spaces for women in the city. And, with more women officers onboard such initiatives by the police department are sure to prove effective.

For e.g. women's safety and crime awareness programmes launched by DCP Isha Pant of South East Division of Bengaluru police focussed on training women in self-defence, skill development programme for slum women. Similar other initiatives are being launched to make the city more secure for women.

The city police plan to work with local NGOs to identify areas and issues where women find it unsafe to venture out. From erecting light poles to patrolling the area, the women police officers with help of local activists plan to bring changes for the betterment of women in the city.

Inspiration for young girls



Thirdly, these women officers will be the role model for young girls who are still not certain if they can choose the police force as a profession. View of confident and fearless woman officer patrolling a city on Enfield or in a police jeep would not only inspire girls and women but could also change people's perception who still think women in terms of weakness.

The current batch of 10 women police officers is in line with the prestigious tradition of strong women climbing up the ladder to reach the top position with Bengaluru police. Be it the first woman Director General and Inspector General (DG&IG) of police, Karnataka, Neelamani N Raju, in 2016 or the first woman IPS officer of Karnataka, Roopa Moudgil, women police officers are breaking the barriers as never before. And with ever-increasing strength, this would go a long way.

Looking at the current batch of women officers, it certainly can be said that women can achieve whatever they set their minds to, including as tough and demanding a frontier as a police force.