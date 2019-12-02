The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) appears to be taking proactive steps by making women's safety a top priority. The BCP has put together a dedicated wing for women's safety in the wake of the brutal gang rape of the veterinary doctor from Hyderabad.

The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS said that BCP has initiated a separate wing for the safety of the women in the Central Crime Branch (CCB). This wing will function exclusively to cater to women's safety issues in the city. The new wing is also said to be considering to impart self-defence training to women.

The CP said that the wing will also take strict action as per law against those who take videos of private moments to blackmail people. "After the Telangana rape incident, we have given assurance to all Bengalureans about their safety," he said.

Will respond within 7 seconds claims BCP Commissioner

Commissioner Rao said that the toll-free emergency police helpline number 100 has also been strengthened as the command center will now respond within 7-seconds and the Hoysala patrol team will aim to reach the spot within 9-minutes. He urged the people to dial 100, to check whether the police claims are true.

He encouraged people to verify this and said that even if it is a prank call the city police will not make a big deal about it and will view it as a confidence-building call. The police will definitely come to the scene as citizens' safety is BCP's top priority.

BCP Suraksha App for your safety

Bengaluru police have also upgraded its "Suraksha App" for safety assistance and urged people to install the app. The app is expected to help people in case of emergencies by alerting the police by sending an emergency message with your location and a quick video. The location data will be periodically updated so that the police can use this data to respond.

In the upgraded version people can upload their information such as name, mobile number, address and can also add another contact number of the nearest relative, to alert them in case of an emergency.

To activate the emergency button, a user is expected to press the red button and it will turn green alerting the police. The city police also held an awareness campaign across many schools and colleges in Bengaluru regarding women safety and Suraksha App.