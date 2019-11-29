Around six people were injured after a major explosion Karnataka's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru on Friday, November 29.

The incident took place at around 3 pm inside the facility on Sarjapur main road in Madivala, when the scientists of FSL were conducting chemical analysis of some explosives at the laboratory. One of the explosives went off, injuring 6 scientists and a lab attendant.

The injured - identified as Srinath (36), Navya (29), Basavaprabhu (27), Vishwanatha Reddy (33), Manjunath Babbalakatti (33), Vishwanath and FSL staffer Anthony - were taken to nearby St John's Hospital.

According to the reports, the scientists were testing explosive samples collected from Raichur blast that killed a rag-picker on October 2018.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, and other top cops visited the site of the incident.