Karnataka is a state, where the language has always held a high position among its people and the Hindi language imposition by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is definitely a setback for the current state government ruled by BJP.

Kannadigas have always been obsessed about Kannada and have shown higher respect towards their language. And even in a metropolitan city like Bengaluru, the locals still asks people to learn Kannada to be a part of their culture.

But Amit Shah stressing over the nationwide imposition of Hindi in a country like India which carries the tag Unity in Diversity' is a strict mockery of the diverse cultures, traditions and basic fundamentals that the constitution grants the people. Several people from Karnataka including political leaders have opposed this move targeting the regional languages, which itself has an importance in the culture.

The state chief minister BS Yediyurappa has also showcased his disapproval through his official Twitter handle. "All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state's culture," he tweeted.

The language imposition will have a bad effect over the ruling BJP as some of the saffron party leaders of the state have appealed to the people not to consider it as an imposition of language. While the Congress and JD(S) have stood against this claiming that Hindi is not widely spoken in the south Indian districts and is only another language just like other 22 official languages of Indian.

Earlier also the people from Karnataka have voiced out their displeasure over Hindi, that in 2017, triggered by an online campaign Hindi signboards were removed from most of the public places including Bengaluru metro.

The people of Karnataka are very displeased with the language imposition and several pro-Kannada organisations are protesting against this. Even though Bengaluru houses people from all over the world and is multicultural in nature, the locals still prefer Kannada rather than English or Hindi and hate people saying "Kannada gothilla" (don't know Kannada).

Many times, people from other states have beaten up by the locals for not speaking Kannada and language imposition in the only state in south India ruled by the saffron party is likely to get a backlash.