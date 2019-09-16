Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday, September 15, claimed Bengaluru will be transformed in line with international standards within months. But with several government projects at a standstill, will it possible for the Bharatiya Janata Party government to fulfil the promise?

The chief minister, while speaking at the Founders Day of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), said he intends to change the face of the city within a span of eight months. He said with all the problems concerning the city cleared, Bengaluru will be turned more industry-friendly as around 70 percent of the state income is earned through industries.

Over 6,000 projects of the Public Works Department (PWD), worth around Rs 4,500 crore, have been halted by the state government due to financial crunch caused because of the recent flood relief activities.

Yediyurappa said the government will provide basic infrastructure facilities and around Rs 11,000 crore will be given for the construction of roads and underpasses, even as several such unfinished projects await their completion.

Many roads in Bengaluru are in a pathetic state, filled with giant craters. The white topping of roads, which started nearly two years back has still not been completed. The government is also set to build a film city at the 600 acre Roerich estate in Kanakpura.

While the main water bodies of the city, including Bellandur and Varathur lake, are severely polluted with chemicals which create froth, Yediyurappa said, "We will strive to revive water bodies". As the city deals with a major water crisis, the government has implemented minimal plans of desilting the lakes, talks of which have been going on for years.

CM Yediyurappa had also announced the expansion of Namma Metro from Nagawara to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Sunday. But the construction work at Vellara Junction underground Metro station has been halted for the past six days after the army ordered the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to stop the work over a land ownership issue between the Defence and church authorities.

During monsoon, Bengaluru metro becomes a leaky mess with water dripping inside the metro station due to the poor quality of the structures. Some of the entry points at several metro stations like Peenya, KR Market and Cubbon Park remain shut even after completion and commuters find it difficult to approach the station.

When the basic infrastructure of the city is in shambles, how does the government plan on changing the face of the city?