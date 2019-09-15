Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday (September 15) announced the Namma Metro line in Bengaluru will be extended till Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

According to earlier reports, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had made a change to the Phase 2B metro alignment and the metro line to the airport will be from Nagawara to KIA. The BMRCL authorities had said the move this will benefit commuters from East and Central Bengaluru.

The metro corridor to KIA will be from Nagawara via Hebbal and Jakkur and the entire stretch will be nearly 30 km long. While the earlier alignment had only seven stations, the new alignment is expected to have 17 stations, with the travel time also increase consequently.

The metro line will go along the outer ring road and with the new route, the passengers might also have to change lines multiple times. The KIA metro line work is expected to be completed by 2023.

CM Yediyurappa said that twelve high-density corridors will be constructed in the city. He also said that major issues like waste disposal and lake cleaning will be resolved soon.