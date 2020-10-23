Ranbir, Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 3 celebs Salman Khan will never work with! Close
Ranbir, Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 3 celebs Salman Khan will never work with!

In the past few weeks, the media VS Bollywood cold war seems to worsen with every passing day. Bollywood industry has united against media houses like the Republic TV and Times Now for the witch hunt led by these channels.

Among the many production houses like Salman Khan productions, Aamir Khan productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, there's one big name that is been missing from the signatories to file the lawsuit and that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

According to sources, the filmmaker isn't refraining himself from supporting his industry colleagues in fact he wasn't approached for any sign to file the lawsuit. Revealing why Bhansali's name does not feature in it, a source tells Bollywood Hungama that Bhansali was not approached to sign up for the lawsuit.

"No one approached Bhansali to be part of the lawsuit. He has been shooting nights and sleeping during the daytime. Apparently, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur did try to get in touch with SLB. But he couldn't get through," says a source in the know.

Four industry associations and 34 producers, which include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan have filed a joint civil suit before Delhi High Court seeking redressal against media trials, specifically against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

Below is the full list of Bollywood filmmakers and producers suing Republic TV and Times Now:

  1. The Producers Guild of India
  2. The Cine & TV Artiste Association
  3. The Film and TV Producers Council
  4. Screenwriters Association
  5. Aamir Khan Productions
  6. Ad-Labs Films
  7. Ajay Devgn Fflims
  8. Andolan Films
  9. Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
  10. Arbaaz Khan Productions
  11. Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions
  12. BSK Network and Entertainment
  13. Cape of Good Films
  14. Clean Slate Filmz
  15. Dharma Productions
  16. Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
  17. Excel Entertainment
  18. Filmkraft Productions
  19. Hope Production
  20. Kabir Khan Films
  21. Luv Films
  22. Macguffin Pictures
  23. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
  24. One India Stories
  25. R.S. Entertainment
  26. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
  27. Red Chillies Entertainment
  28. Reliance Big Entertainment
  29. Reel Life Productions
  30. Rohit Shetty Pictures
  31. Roy Kapur Productions
  32. Salman Khan Ventures
  33. Sohail Khan Productions
  34. Sikhya Entertianment
  35. Tiger Baby Digital
  36. Vinod Chopra Films
  37. Vishal Bhardwaj Film
  38. YashRaj Films

However, despite his busy schedule, Bhansali has apparently let it be known to the plaintiffs that he's very much with them.