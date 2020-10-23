In the past few weeks, the media VS Bollywood cold war seems to worsen with every passing day. Bollywood industry has united against media houses like the Republic TV and Times Now for the witch hunt led by these channels.

Among the many production houses like Salman Khan productions, Aamir Khan productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, there's one big name that is been missing from the signatories to file the lawsuit and that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

According to sources, the filmmaker isn't refraining himself from supporting his industry colleagues in fact he wasn't approached for any sign to file the lawsuit. Revealing why Bhansali's name does not feature in it, a source tells Bollywood Hungama that Bhansali was not approached to sign up for the lawsuit.

"No one approached Bhansali to be part of the lawsuit. He has been shooting nights and sleeping during the daytime. Apparently, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur did try to get in touch with SLB. But he couldn't get through," says a source in the know.

Four industry associations and 34 producers, which include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan have filed a joint civil suit before Delhi High Court seeking redressal against media trials, specifically against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

Below is the full list of Bollywood filmmakers and producers suing Republic TV and Times Now:

The Producers Guild of India The Cine & TV Artiste Association The Film and TV Producers Council Screenwriters Association Aamir Khan Productions Ad-Labs Films Ajay Devgn Fflims Andolan Films Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Arbaaz Khan Productions Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions BSK Network and Entertainment Cape of Good Films Clean Slate Filmz Dharma Productions Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures Excel Entertainment Filmkraft Productions Hope Production Kabir Khan Films Luv Films Macguffin Pictures Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment One India Stories R.S. Entertainment Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Red Chillies Entertainment Reliance Big Entertainment Reel Life Productions Rohit Shetty Pictures Roy Kapur Productions Salman Khan Ventures Sohail Khan Productions Sikhya Entertianment Tiger Baby Digital Vinod Chopra Films Vishal Bhardwaj Film YashRaj Films

However, despite his busy schedule, Bhansali has apparently let it be known to the plaintiffs that he's very much with them.